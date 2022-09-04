Summit Air Passenger Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal

A Summit air passenger aircraft while on its way to Mustang made an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. The incident happened in the wee hours of September 4, 2022. The aircraft had to make emergency landing after it had took off 7 minutes back.

“The aircraft landed safely. An investigation is underway. All passengers are in good health," Airport official to ANI. The aircraft landed safely with all the occupants. Reportedly, a probe has been initiated in this incident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Recently, an IndiGo Delhi-Udaipur flight was grounded after due to ‘Engine Vibration’. This was the second such incident last week when an aircraft returned to Delhi airport due to technical issues. The official said the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

