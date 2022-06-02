Surat Airport Terminal Building's Extension to be Completed by Dec 31: AAI

The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be able to complete the extension work on the terminal building of Surat airport by December 31, an official statement said on Wednesday. The existing terminal building is of 8,474 square metres and it is being extended to have the size of 25,520 square metres, the AAI’s statement noted.

The extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during any peak hour, it stated. “The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat," it noted.

More than 58 per cent of the work for extension of terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by December 31, it mentioned.

