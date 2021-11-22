Suzuki Avenis 125 Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 86,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has launched Avenis scooter in India. The scooter gets SEP Technology and Suzuki Ride Connect, New Suzuki Avenis will ensure sportiest and zippiest ride in town. It also gets Bluetooth enabled digital console coupled with the Suzuki Ride Connect Application that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with the Suzuki Avenis providing features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The big and bold turn-by-turn navigation ensures that you never go off track from your destination.

Suzuki Avenis is equipped with 125cc engine with FI technology and light weight body of 106 kgs to deliver power of 8.7ps at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5500rpm. Suzuki Motorcycle India has also introduced a new external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features like Large under seat space and front box with USB socket in Suzuki Avenis.

Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.," The trust and loyalty, Suzuki two-wheeler customers have shown towards Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street has always been overwhelming. This belief of our customers in our products encourage us to work passionately to develop new models that can blend perfectly well with the needs of our Gen Z customers. Our teams in Japan and India worked really hard to understand the needs of the new generation and develop a new product that can fulfill the latent customer expectations."

Suzuki Motorcycle India will start the retail of Suzuki Avenis after mid-December. The Brand New Scooter will be available in 5 new and exciting colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour introduced as the Race Edition across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics.

