Suzuki Burgman Street EX Launched at Rs 1.12 Lakh in India, New Features Added

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Burgman Street EX at a sticker price of Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. The scooter now comes with multiple new features such as Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system and Silent Starter System.

The company has used LED units in the front and rear light systems as standard in the Burgman Street EX. It rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel which is wider than before. Further, the scooter has been equipped with Suzuki Ride Connect which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console which provides an array of features in the form of turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The Smartphone pairing with the digital console is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates the latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience."

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is offered in three colour schemes namely Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2. Mechanically, it gets the same 125cc petrol engine with FI technology with Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system which automatically shut down the engine during thick traffic to reduce fuel consumption and restart it as soon as the rider throttles. The Silent Starter System is yet another notable addition in the scooter as it silently re-starts the engine when the throttle is turned on.

“By bringing in the unique exposure of Suzuki’s international BURGMAN heritage, we believe that the BURGMAN STREET EX, the Special One will now be more special than ever and will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in India," added Uchida.

