Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Undisguised on Mumbai Roads

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki had commenced the production and export of Jimny SUV from the country to international markets. While the company is yet to reveal any official timeline for its launch in the Indian market, two export-ready left-hand drive Suzuki Jimny was spotted undisguised on Mumbai roads recently.

According to CarToq report, two Jimnys were spotted in the country’s financial capital, however, it is still not clear what the upcoming SUV was doing in Mumbai, as the Maruti Suzuki manufactures them at their facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker had earlier given the green signal for the much-awaited Jimny SUV’s launch in the Indian market. However, unlike previous reports, it is expected that a longer five-door version of the Jimny may be launched in the sub-continent, instead of a three-door version of the off-roader. It is also believed that company’s top brass is analysing the customers’ feedbacks to ascertain its viability for the Indian market.

Earlier in March this year, a long-wheelbase version of Jimny was spied testing,as per the leaked specifications. The 5-door version of the SUV will offer a slightly longer wheelbase than the international model (3-door) with more space for rear-seat occupants and dedicated boot space. Moreover, the SUV will also offer a high ground clearance of 210mm. Apart from a few cosmetic changes, the 5-door may feature a slightly more premium cabin due to the price difference, but the report confirms nothing as of now.

It is highly possible that Maruti Suzuki will use the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine for the upcoming Jimny. It is the same unit that powers Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6 cars from Maruti and is capable of producing 102 hp and 138 Nm of torque.

The engine is likely to be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. When launched here, the off-roader will be a direct rival to the three-door iterations of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

