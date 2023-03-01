Home » News » Auto » Suzuki Launches OBD2-A and E20 Compliant Range of Scooters in India, Prices Inside

Suzuki Launches OBD2-A and E20 Compliant Range of Scooters in India, Prices Inside

The latest version of Suzuki's On-board Diagnostics (OBD2-A) system in the scooter range displays real time engine data to the rider in case of any fault

Advertisement

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 16:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Suzuki Access 125 (Photo: Suzuki)
Suzuki Access 125 (Photo: Suzuki)

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the OBD2-A and E20 compliant range of scooters in the country, which include Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street. The company further said that its entire product portfolio will become E20 compliant gradually. For the unversed, E20 compliant vehicles can run on the petrol having an ethanol blend of upto 20 percent.

Also Read: 2023 Suzuki Gixxer Range Launched in India, New Color Options Introduced

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki’s powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders’ hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible to E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reduce carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow."

The inclusion of the latest On-board Diagnostics (OBD2-A) system in the scooter range will allow the display of real time engine data to the rider in case of any fault. Furthermore, it helps in in detecting system failures and also illuminates the console lights to indicate the rider in case of any faults in the vehicle system.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Suzuki Avenis also gets new paint shade in the form of Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue while Suzuki Burgman Street can now also be availed in a Pearl Matte Shadow Green colour. Below is the variant-wise price of OBD-A and E20 compliant range of Suzuki scooters in India:

ScooterEx-showroom, Delhi Price
Suzuki Access 125 Standard EditionDrum Brake Variant – Rs 79,400 & Disc Brake Variant – Rs 83,100
Suzuki Access 125 Special EditionRs 84,800
Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect EditionRs 89,500
Suzuki AvenisRs 92,000
Suzuki Avenis Race EditionRs 92,300
Suzuki Burgman StreetRs 93,000
Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect EditionRs 97,000

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

first published: March 01, 2023, 13:37 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 16:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+23PHOTOS

Gulmohar Screening: Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mira Nair, Mrunal Thakur, Babil Khan, Boman Irani Attend