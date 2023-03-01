Suzuki Launches OBD2-A and E20 Compliant Range of Scooters in India, Prices Inside

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the OBD2-A and E20 compliant range of scooters in the country, which include Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street. The company further said that its entire product portfolio will become E20 compliant gradually. For the unversed, E20 compliant vehicles can run on the petrol having an ethanol blend of upto 20 percent.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki’s powerful 125cc engine which delivers high performance and has been ruling riders’ hearts is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) and OBD2-A compliant. We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible to E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reduce carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow."

The inclusion of the latest On-board Diagnostics (OBD2-A) system in the scooter range will allow the display of real time engine data to the rider in case of any fault. Furthermore, it helps in in detecting system failures and also illuminates the console lights to indicate the rider in case of any faults in the vehicle system.

Suzuki Avenis also gets new paint shade in the form of Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue while Suzuki Burgman Street can now also be availed in a Pearl Matte Shadow Green colour. Below is the variant-wise price of OBD-A and E20 compliant range of Suzuki scooters in India:

Scooter Ex-showroom, Delhi Price Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant – Rs 79,400 & Disc Brake Variant – Rs 83,100 Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Rs 84,800 Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Rs 89,500 Suzuki Avenis Rs 92,000 Suzuki Avenis Race Edition Rs 92,300 Suzuki Burgman Street Rs 93,000 Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Rs 97,000

