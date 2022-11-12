Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Unveiled at EICMA 2022 in Milan: Design, Features, Engine and More

Suzuki has unveiled its much-awaited V-Strom 800DE adventure bike at the 2022 EICMA in Milan. The Japanese motorcycle brand has added a few elements in the new motorcycle from Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE and the GSX-8S. The middleweight adventure bike has been designed to take on different terrains. The V-Strom 800 DE gets a boost with Suzuki Intelligent Ride Systems (SIRS).

The V-Strom 800DE is powered by Suzuki’s new parallel twin engine. This means that the powertrain is a 776cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which delivers top power of 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 78 Nm at 6,800rpm. The V-Strom variant features a longer aluminium swingarm and a larger fuel tank with a capacity of 20 litres.

The V-Strom 800DE shares many similarities in terms of looks with its bigger sibling, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE. Both the bikes feature the same steel frame and also share the same electronic rider aids suite, controlled via a 5.0-inch colour TFT dash.

The V-Strom 800DE boasts of a suspension system from Showa that features an adjustable front fork and a mono-shock with remote preload adjustability. The ground clearance as well as the front and rear suspension travel numbers all stand at 220mm. A couple of 310mm discs at the front, backed by four-piston floating callipers and a 260mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the back, handle the braking. The V-Strom 800DE has switchable dual-channel ABS as standard. The rear ABS can be turned off if required.

For those who are looking for an off-road special, this motorcycle boasts of a dedicated Gravel mode in its traction control parameters, a part of the SIRS. The 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels rounded by dual-purpose Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres further enhance the bike’s off-road capabilities.

Suzuki provides accessories such as crash protection, various hard luggage options, a centre stand, a metal bash plate & auxiliary lamps, a USB charging port, and a different windscreen with the bike. Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE is available in black, grey, and yellow color options.

