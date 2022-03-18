Suzuki Vitara Introduced With new Hybrid Powertrain in UK, Likely to Come to India Soon

Japanese automaker Suzuki had unveiled a new hybrid powertrain option for its UK spec Vitara SUV. Built on 1.5 lire naturally aspirate petrol K15 C engine, the hybrid powertrain features a 140V lithium-ion battery connected to an electric motor that serves as a starter-generator motor or a torque-assist system as per the needs. While the petrol engine is tuned to deliver a maximum output of 115 bhp and 138 Nm of torque, the 22-kW electric motor can churn out an additional 33 bhp and 60Nm.

The hybrid powertrain also has a 12v lithium-ion battery and a 12V lead-acid battery for powering SUV"s components like electronics, lights and other features. The Suzuki Vitara 2022 Hybrid can be driven purely with the electric mode at low speeds in its ECO driving mode. The SUV is available with the option of both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive configuration as per the needs of customers.

With this new hybrid powertrain, the Vitara 2022 can return fuel economy of up to 22.5 km, as per the WLTP cycle.

While nothing is confirmed as yet, the hybrid powertrain can be making its debut in India soon. The powertrain could be offered on the mid-size SUV being developed by Suzuki’s subsidiary Maruti Suzuki in collaboration with Toyota.

Codenamed as Maruti YFG, the upcoming SUV is said to be built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform with a new suspension and underbody. The new platform aims to offer a high rigidity body while minimizing the weight of the vehicle.

Several test mules of the SUVs were recently spied on the Indian roads. However, details of the exterior could not be seen due to the heavy camouflage.

Once launched, the unnamed SUV will be taking over its competitors like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and others. Maruti is expected to launch the SUV towards the later part of 2022, during the season of Diwali.

