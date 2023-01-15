Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Unveils First Self-Developed Supercar: Design, Features and More

Taliban leadership has unveiled Kabul-based automobile manufacturer Entop’s Mada 9 – the country’s first indigenously made and developed supercar. A team of over 30 engineers from the company and the local Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) worked together for over half a decade to come up with this hand-built product.

The car’s powertrain is an unlikely candidate for a supercar. The four-cylinder engine in Entop Mada 9 is the same machine that powers the Toyota Corolla. Much about the supercar remains unknown as Entop has not provided any specific power figures or other statistics. The car’s capabilities on the road also remain to be seen as it is stationary in most videos that Entop has released.

However, the videos on the company’s YouTube channel show that the engine is rear-mounted, placed in the middle of a tube chassis, and is surrounded by lightweight composite materials. Some glimpses from the vehicle’s construction video also show a pushrod suspension.

The company has said that they will fit the supercar with an electric powertrain at a later stage. The indigenously built Mada 9 is said to still be in its prototype stage. There has been no announcement regarding the timeframe for mass-production of the vehicle.

Take a look at the futuristic-looking, all-black supercar here.

A report by Drive suggests that the car was unveiled at the Entop headquarters by Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban’s Higher Education Minister. Haqqani said that the car is proof of the Taliban regime’s commitment to offering “religion & modern sciences for its people".

Entop’s CEO, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, told a local news outlet that the supercar will help in “conveying the value of knowledge to its people" and boost the image of Afghanistan on the global stage despite the numerous socio-political issues this South Asian nation has faced. Ahmadi also highlighted that efforts are currently underway to display the car at exhibitions worldwide.

Although the launch date of the car has not been revealed yet, it is understood that the Mada 9 will initially be sold in Afghanistan before making its way to the international markets.

