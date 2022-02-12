Talking on Phone While Driving to Soon be Legal in India: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that talking on the phone while driving will soon be legal in India. However, there will be some rules that must be followed, Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha.

According to his statement, talking on the phone will only be permitted if the phone is connected to a hands-free device. In addition to this, the phone should also be kept in the pocket rather than in the car. If the traffic police stop you and cut a challan then it can be challenged in a court of law.

In the words of the union minister, “If the driver is using a hands-free device and talking on the phone, then it will not be considered as a punishable offence. In such a situation, the traffic police cannot impose any fine, if he does, then one can challenge it in the court of law." he said.

Ahead of this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in September, said that mobile phones can be used while driving a vehicle solely for route navigation, without hindering the concentration of the driver while driving.

