Tata Altroz Automatic Variant to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here

Tata Motors is all set to launch the automatic variant of the Altroz today. Booking for the car has already begun in the country ahead of the launch. The car is expexted to be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine. We are dark on details about the output which will be revealed at launch today.

Currently, this NA engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and will be joined by the DCT launched. The new variant will be available in three trims including the XT, XZ, and XZ+. The car will also come with a few new colour options. Apart from a new shade known as Opera Blue, customers will be able to choose from Harbour Blue, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, Downtown Red, and Arcade Grey

In the domestic market, the car will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 CVT, Volkswagen Polo automatic and the Honda Jazz CVT.

