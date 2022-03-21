Home» News»Auto»Tata Altroz DCA Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Variants, Price and More

Tata Altroz DCA Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Variants, Price and More

Tata Altroz. (Image source: Tata Motors)

The Tata Altroz DCA will be powered by the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. In its current avatar, the variant is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata is all set to launch the Altroz DCA in India today. The company claims that the new variant comes with an advanced Dual-Clutch Technology that is designed for the Indian consumer. It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all Indian driving conditions. Those interested can now book their Altroz automatic at any authorized Tata Motors dealerships at just Rs 21,000 with deliveries starting after today’s launch.

The Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the new Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+, with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Mar 21, 2022

10:27 (IST)

Tata Altroz DCA Launch LIVE Updates: The Altroz DCA will be available in the XT, XZ and XZ+ variants.

Mar 21, 2022

09:57 (IST)

Tata Motors will be launching the DCA variant of the Altroz today. Stay tuned to this space to get live updates from the event.

Tata Altroz. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Once it is launched in India, the Altroz DCA will compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen i20 and Toyota Glanza.

