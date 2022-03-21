Tata Altroz DCA Automatic Launched at Rs 8.10 Lakh, Also Gets Dark Edition Variants

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz DCA in India with prices starting at Rs 8.10 lakh. The entry-level XMA+ variant comes in at Rs 8.10 lakh while the top-rung XZA+ Dark Edition variant goes up to Rs 9.90 lakh (all prices introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata claims that the new variant comes with an advanced Dual-Clutch Technology that is designed for the Indian consumer. It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all Indian driving conditions. Those interested can now book their Altroz automatic at any authorized Tata Motors dealerships at just Rs 21,000 with deliveries starting after today’s launch.

As for the features, the Altroz DCA will come with the same set of features as its manual-transmission sibling. This means you can expect a floating seven-inch touchscreen and another seven-inch screen with an analogue dial for the instrument cluster. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as ConnectNext app suit. Besides, there is a 15-litre cooled glove box.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

The Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the new Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants – XT, XZ and XZ+, with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.