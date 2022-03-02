Tata Altroz Dual-Clutch Automatic Variant Bookings Open Ahead of Launch in India

Tata Motors has commenced the bookings of the Altroz DCA – the Dual-Clutch Automatic version of India’s premium and safest hatchback. The Altroz DCA is an advanced Dual-Clutch Technology that is designed for the Indian consumer. It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all Indian driving conditions. Those interested can now book their Altroz automatic at any authorized Tata Motors dealerships at just Rs 21,000 with deliveries starting from mid-March 2022.

Commenting on this much-awaited product, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the Altroz DCA. We are confident that the Altroz DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new Altroz DCA. I am confident that the Altroz DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base."

The Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the new Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+, with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA would also be part of the #Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Once it is launched in India, it will compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen i20 and Toyota Glanza.

