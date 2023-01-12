Tata Altroz Racer Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Gets New Features and Powerful Engine

Tata Motors has showcased the sportiest version of its popular Altroz hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The company is calling this performance-specific avatar - Altroz Racer. While it retains the basic exterior design of the standard model, Tata Altroz Racer gets highly enhanced mechanical abilities. One of the primary additions to the Altroz Racer is the electrically adjustable sunroof with voice assist, which is a first for the hatchback.

The new iteration of the hatch gets several new sporty elements which include a blacked-out roof and bonnet with twin white racing stripes. At the rear, Tata Motors has added a more pronounced rear spoiler along with a shark fin antenna.

Its interiors are punctuated by a huge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the sporty hatchback is loaded with several premium features in the form of a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and an air purifier as standard.

Tata Motors has used a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine on the new Altroz Racer. This is the same powertrain unit that is seen on the Nexon Turbo version and churns out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. Tata Altroz Racer is being currently evaluated for launch and it remains to be seen if Tata Motors introduces this sporty version of its popular hatchback. The brand may be looking to position Altroz Racer as a formidable rival to Hyundai i20 N Line as both vehicles now have similar power figures.

Tata Altroz Racer will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, instead of the conventional 5-speed manual unit that is being used on the Altroz iTurbo. However, there is no confirmation if the Altroz Racer will get the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

