Tata Avinya Electric Car Could Launch in India by 2025: Price, Features, Range and More

Tata Motors showcased an exciting line-up of SUVs, EVs, concepts and facelifts at the Auto Expo 2023. Many futuristic concepts grabbed the headlines at the biennial auto event, including Tata Avinya EV. The Indian carmaker is projecting the Avinya electric as a stylish and suave MPV. It is a ground-up electric car from Tata and has generated tremendous excitement among car enthusiasts.

Latest reports suggest that Tata is planning to introduce the Avinya EV in the Indian market in 2025. Avinya, which means innovation in the Sanskrit language, will be based on the Gen 3 EV architecture. This architecture will support ultra-fast charging technology, enabling the electric vehicle to get a 500 km range in just under 30 minutes. The company believes that the Gen 3 architecture offers infinite possibilities for an electric vehicle.

The all-electric Tata Avinya boasts of a revolutionary design that incorporates a completely new styling language. The Avinya EV is a preview of what next-generation electric vehicles from the Tata stable will look like. The exterior is punctuated by a LED light bar at the front which forms the Tata logo with T-shape and its side profile doesn’t have any creases. Even the butterfly doors look very stylish and give the EV a sporty look.

The interior of the Avinya concept gets a plain dashboard layout that is complemented by ambient lighting running above it. There are no touchscreens in the Avinya – as Tata is aiming to make its future EVs all voice controlled. The two-spoke steering with an integrated display and integrated scent dispensers are some of the futuristic elements that will be offered with this much-awaited electric vehicle. Tata Avinya EV seats come equipped with integrated speakers in the headrest.

Avinya is clearly one of the most ambitious cars from Tata Motors. It looks like the EV will focus on providing a premium customer experience through its comfortable cabin and several technology-aided features. Tata Motors has also showcased its Curvv concept at the Auto Expo. It will be produced in electric as well as internal combustion engine-powered avatars.

