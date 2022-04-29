Tata Avinya EV Concept Unveiled, Shows Cars Coming in 2025 with 500Km+ Electric Range

Tata Motors has been on a roll recently as the company has been sharing its ambitious plans for their future cars. This started with the unveiling of the Tata Curvv concept which, as per the company, showcased their Gen 2 platform that would underpin cars that are expected to be launched in the Indian market in 2024. Now, the company has showcased the Tata Avinya concept that debuts the Gen 3 platform, cars based on which will be expected to come out by 2025.

Avinya in Sanskrit stands for innovation. Tata Motors is defining the Gen 3 platform as a completely fresh approach towards their future cars where they are not defined by the constraints of conventional cars that are available in the market. Not only does this allow them to promise a range of over 500 km per charge in the production version of the car that will be based on the Avinya, but has also allowed them to take a new approach to design the driving experience of the passengers.

As a result, the interior of the car is mostly devoid of a large touchscreen infotainment system. Instead, the car has several smaller screens that are meant to convey information to the passengers. The company says that the reason behind not having a massive screen in the middle of the dashboard is that, they believe, people want to focus on spending time away from gadgets and hence, would prefer talking to other occupants instead.

As for what defines the different generations of cars being made and to be made by Tata Motors, the company says, Gen 1 was meant to have a quick turnaround in the process of converting an already existing combustion-engine powered car to an EV. Gen 2 is when they adapt the platform for better optimization of an electric drivetrain and Gen 3 is the complete ground-up approach of designing their cars for the future.

The Avinya also debuts the new design language wherein the future cars will come with a T-shaped LED DRL at the front, expanding the width of the vehicle, and leading into sharply-styled, thin headlamps. Lastly, the car also focuses on giving its passengers aromatherapy through different smells inside the cabin, which are released through a nozzle placed in the centre console.

