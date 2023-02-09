Tata Cars Discount Offers for February 2023: Benefits on Harrier, Tiago, Altroz and More

Tata Motors has announced special benefits on several models in its portfolio in the month of February. Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari are a few of them. The company is providing more offers on the unsold MY2022 (Model Year) inventory. On the purchase of these cars, buyers can receive discounts of up to Rs 35,000. The offer is only valid for purchases made before February 28, 2023.

Tata Harrier Discount Offers

In February, the Tata Harrier MY2023 gets a maximum discount of Rs 35,000. The savings is in the form of a Rs 25,000 exchange discount and a consumer scheme up to Rs 10,000. Depending on the model chosen, the MY2022 Harrier unsold stock is available on total discount of up to Rs 75,000.

Tata Tiago Discount Offers

On the Tata Tiago hatchback, Tata Motors is offering discounts worth up to Rs 20,000. Additionally, a discount of Rs 25,000 is offered on all CNG variants. On all unsold Tiago MY2022 stocks, customers can get a benefit of Rs 40,000.

Tata Altroz Discount Offers

Tata Motors is providing Rs 25,000 discount on the diesel variants of Tata Altroz premium hatchback and a Rs 10,000 discount on the petrol variants. Customers can receive a total discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 on all petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz from the unsold MY2022 inventories, respectively.

Tata Safari Discount Offers

The MY2023 Safari SUV is also discounted by up to Rs 35,000 across the entire variant range. The deal comes with a Rs 25,000 exchange discount and a Rs 10,000 consumer incentive. Tata additionally is giving a total discount of up to Rs 75,000 on unsold MY2022 Safari variants.

Tata Tigor Discount Offers

Discounts of up to Rs 20,000 are being offered on the petrol version of the Tata Tigor compact sedan, whereas a Rs 25,000 reduction in pricing is being offered on the CNG version. An exchange discount of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000 are included in the total discount of Rs 35,000 that buyers can avail on the unsold MY2022 inventory.

