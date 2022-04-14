Tata Curvv Concept First Look: Tata’s Upcoming Electric SUV with Over 400 Km of Range

Now when we talk about the future of electric cars, there’s a saying that goes around a lot, “the future of cars is electric". However, if you were to take a look at the current crop of electric cars that are on sale in India, perhaps you might think that that future is happening right now. However, those cars that you can buy today are electric versions of the already existing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powered cars so there are some compromises that are made. But what if, you are set free and you design the car from the ground up to be an electric vehicle in the first place and of course, have some fun in the design department as well. Seems like Tata Motors has done exactly that and the result of that approach is this right here. This is the Tata Curvv Concept.

Now before we get to the design bit of the Tata Curvv concept, which is of course the exciting part, let’s talk about what’s confirmed. First thing first, the production version of the car will come out in the year 2024 so we’ve got a couple of years of time.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO:

Now here are some more interesting things about the Tata Curvv.

You see, Tata Motors, as I mentioned, has built this platform which is the Gen 2 platform as Tata Motors calls it, to be efficient in getting an electric drive train in place whenever required so the first model that will come out based on this car will actually be an electric vehicle. The ICE powered variants will come out later. Will they be petrol and diesel both, or just petrol, well that’s a conversation that we will have closer to the launch date of the production version of the car.

And that brings us to the second thing, which is the charge that this car will offer. Now, Tata Motors claims that upon launch, thanks to this new Gen 2 platform, they will be able to pack more battery power inside it and as a result, you will get a range of about 400-500 km on a single charge. And speaking of charge, well, they say that this car will charge faster than the current electric cars that are on sale like the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV.

Advertisement

And with that, it is time to talk about the design of the Tata Curvv.

Now let’s talk about one of the things that Tata Motors is doing with the Curvv concept, which is managing air. Why are they doing that? Well, you see, when a car drives, it is ramming against all the air that is available in front of it and if you can slice through the air in a more efficient way, well you have a lower drag coefficient which as a result, helps you get better range on offer. And in order to achieve that, Tata Motors has done some really clever design elements in this car. For example, you see the Tata Motors’ logo, next to it are actually air intakes. This is where the air enters, from the front and it comes out from the scoops on top of the bonnet. But that’s not it, there is more air management going on as well in this front portion of the front bumper as the air is being let inside from here to cool the internals of the car. And if you look at the triangular light design element, you will see that there is a vent over here as well and that is supposed to give the car a cleaner air flow whenever it drives but it is not only at the front that this magic is happening.

Advertisement

And that air wizardry continues on to the side as well because what you would see here conventionally, is a large slab of glass which is your outside rearview mirror. But on the Tata Curvv, there is a rearview camera, and the view will be shown inside on a screen. But the reason why that is so thin is to have better airflow.

And that air magic continues on to the back as well because what you might see is a regular coupe-style C-Pillar but there is a scoop inside it as well which also lets in air and that escapes from behind it.

Advertisement

Now all of this is being done in order to keep the car cooler while it is being driven while also to help have it more range on offer as this whole practice carries out when the car is in motion.

Well now, let’s talk about the interiors of the Tata Curvv concept. The first thing that you will notice is that there is not a lot going on because Tata Motors has gone for a minimalistic design and that really shows through when you step inside the cabin. You also have a lot of space on offer as this is an electric car as it has the battery pack under the floor, so you have a flat floor and that allows Tata Motors to open up so much space on the inside.

Advertisement

The cool part is that Tata Motors has used environment-friendly materials all inside the cabin.

The steering wheel, though, seems to be the highlight and the interesting bit is that it has almost no buttons as everything is touch-based. The same goes for the AC controls as well. The glowing Tata Motors logo on the steering wheel, however, is a nice touch.

The screens, on the other hand, are fairly massive. Tata Motors says that they are positioned in such a way that they are optimized to give the best visibility not only to the driver but also to the passenger. The transmission controls are positioned on the centre armrest.

There is also a humongous moon roof on top which lets in a lot of light. At the back, there are two chairs but remember, this is a concept so when the production version comes, there will be a bench instead.

And last but not least, electronically operated doors because that is cool!

Upon launch, the car based on the Tata Curvv will be positioned above the Tata Nexon and will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Tata says that they are also going to see the market response to all of this and make appropriate changes to the production model upon launch and yes, this also includes the decision of to whether make it a 4×4 or not, depending on the demand.

Now to wrap all of this up, I have to mention once again that this is a concept that shows the design and the platform that the future car will be based on. 2024, though, looks quite far away because the Tata Curvv concept an exciting car.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.