Tata Curvv Concept Unveiled, Previews Upcoming 400+ Km Range Electric SUV in India

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off of the Tata Curvv concept which not only showcases the design that future SUVs will carry but also is built on the next-generation platform that the upcoming SUVs will be built on. The Tata Curvv concept brings the Coupe design language to the conventional SUV shape and the new platform that it debuts, will allow Tata Motors to make the next generation of SUVs with more driving range thanks to high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack and also a shorter charging time as compared to their current electric cars. Tata Motors says that they can now make an Electric Vehicle on this platform with a range of about 400-500 km on a single charge. Additionally, the platform can also be extended to accommodate different formats of drivetrains.

Interestingly, Tata Motors says that the first model that will be launched will be an electric vehicle and the ICE version of it will come after it – which is opposite to the trend that is seen in India right now where automakers are making an electric version of their already existing models. When asked about what other forms of fuels the cars made on this platform will run on, the company says that it will definitely not be a hybrid model. Other than electric, the upcoming cars would have either petrol or diesel, or both, depending on the market requirements at the time of the launch. Similarly, whether 4×4 will be offered, will depend on the demand from the customers. On top of this, the platform will also allow them to incorporate multiple motors in case they want to make a sportier, performance-oriented vehicle in the future.

Tata Motors aims to have a total of 10 electric vehicles on sale in India that will include the first, second and even the third generation platforms that the company is working on. This could be expected by 2025.

Tata Motors says that this concept is meant to gather the market response and the Indian automaker will subsequently make the changes required and that will eventually show up on the first model that will be built on this platform when it launches about two years from now.

Other than this, all cars made on this platform will come with multiple levels of regeneration and will come with their own set of connected tech as well. On being asked on whether 400-500 km of driving range will be enough when the production version of the Tata Curvv launches in 2024, the company said that this range is the result of the balance of price, performance and practicality which they are going after and hence, this range has been decided on.

In terms of where the car based on this new Generation 2 platform will be placed in the range of Tata Motors lineup, it is confirmed that it will be placed on top of the Tata Nexon SUV. The company is quick to reiterate, though, that the Tata Curvv should not be seen as the next generation Nexon or Nexon EV, but rather an all-new car that will come in 2024.

