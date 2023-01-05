Tata Curvv EV and Tata Avinya EV Concepts at Auto Expo 2023: All You Need to Know

Tata Motors is set to display the Avinya EV and Curvv EV concept SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023. The two all-electric cars were unveiled by the brand in April 2022. The upcoming Tata Punch EV, which is anticipated to be one of the company’s major debuts this year, will be showcased alongside these two EVs at the event.

Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV is essentially a mid-size concept coupe SUV built on the Gen 2 platform. The interior of the Curvv electric SUV concept boasts of a minimalistic design with dual screens and a new 2-spoke steering wheel. It also gets haptic HVAC controls instead of the more conventional buttons and knobs.

With an LED light bar spanning the front fascia, rather square-shaped wheel arches, and short front and rear overhangs, the Curvv has a futuristic appearance along with a hint of ruggedness. The Curvv could go on sale by 2024 with an estimated maximum range of 400-500 km on a single charge owing to its multiple battery and electric motor configurations. The upcoming electric car will be available in two powertrain options which are the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and the electric one.

Tata Avinya EV Concept

Meanwhile, the company’s newest electric vehicle, Tata Avinya, was built using the more advanced Gen 3 architecture. The Avinya EV will come loaded with cutting-edge driver assistance technologies and next-generation networking. To maximise cabin space, the electric motors and batteries will be installed in the car’s farthest corners. It has an exceptionally small front and back overhangs, which only serves to emphasise the vehicle’s vast wheelbase.

Tata Motors might also display the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo 2023. Additionally, the recently announced Tiago EV, the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV line-up will also be on exhibit. The Auto Expo 2023 will be held at the India Expo Mart between January 13 and 18. General public hours of the event will be 11 am - 8 pm for the first two days, following which the timings will be changed to 11 am to 7 pm on the 16th and 17th of January. On the last date, January 18, the event will be between 11 am to 6 pm.

