Tata Curvv to Carry 1.2L Turbocharged Direct Injection Petrol Engine, Could Launch in 2024

One of the highlights of the Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 was the Curvv ICE concept, which debuted almost a year after its EV version. It has been confirmed that the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant will come loaded with a 1.2L TGDi petrol engine.

Tata Motors has retained the styling elements from the EV concept for the Curvv ICE, making only minor changes to the exterior. The sleek and edgy exterior is paired with minimalistic interiors. The production model is expected to make its debut in 2024.

The turbocharged petrol powertrain that will go in the ICE version was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This is a 1.2L turbo GDi petrol engine that produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. One can expect both a manual and an automatic transmission from this powertrain.

The front fascia of Tata Curvv features triangle headlights and sleek LED DRLs. There are massive air dams on the forward bumper, while the top grille design gets a cleaner look compared to the EV model. While the front end is sleek, the side profile is novel. The Curvv’s frameless doors– something that has not been seen in the segment before– are the attention grabbers. It also has a sloping roof line and coupe-like body lines. The concept also features flared wheel arches, alloy wheels, and flush door handles.

On the inside, there is a flat dashboard with an LED strip placed across the entertainment and digital driver display panels. The minimalism, although typical of a concept vehicle, is likely to be altered in the production version. The two-spoke steering wheel follows the retro snazzy aesthetic and has the Tata logo embossed in the centre. There is a huge panoramic sunroof as well.

The production model of the Tata Curvv ICE is expected to be unveiled next year. The company could debut this variant alongside the EV one. Their prices are expected to be between Rs 15 and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). When it hits the market, the Curvv ICE will compete with Hyundai Creta, the current segment leader, and other mid-size SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

