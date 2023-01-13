Tata Harrier EV Breaks Cover at Auto Expo 2023, India Launch in 2024: Range, Battery and More

Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 has been displaying some exciting cars and SUVs over the last two days. The company unveiled the Harrier EV, the all-electric iteration of the popular SUV. The Indian automaker dropped clues that this close-to-production model of the SUV could go on sale in the Indian market in 2024.

The electric version of the Harrier SUV has a dominating appearance on the road in line with the automaker’s most recent design ethos. It sports several distinctions from the ICE version of the Harrier. The exterior highlights include a new LED light bar across the width of the SUV, a new blanked-off grille, a revamped front bumper, and a central air inlet. The front fascia incorporates significantly altered EV-specific accents. The SUV sports EV badges on the fenders.

Tata Harrier EV is still built on an ICE framework, but it has undergone extensive re-engineering with changes to the fuel tank area, an interior flat floor, and a lighter overall body to increase the car’s energy efficiency. The Harrier EV prototype blends Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture with the Land Rover-derived OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture utilised by the ICE-powered Harrier.

While Tata has not yet specified the electric motor or battery parameters, it mentioned that it will have a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. The Harrier EV will also have the ability to charge from vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V). The Harrier EV is expected to have a battery capacity of about 60 kWh offering a real-world range of about 400-500km.

Tata Motors, which holds a market share of over 85 per cent of electric passenger vehicles in India, tasted success with the Nexon EV, prompting it to introduce Tigor EV followed by the Tiago EV. Tata has been aggressively focusing on its electric line-up, expanding with new launches, to consolidate its presence in the segment.

The Harrier EV was displayed alongside the Curvv and Avinya concepts, which are close to production. Auto Expo 2023 is underway at Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The auto show witnessed several new launches, including many electric vehicles that are slated to hit the Indian market by next year.

