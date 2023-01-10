Tata Harrier EV, Safari EV and Altroz EV First Teaser Out, Debut at Auto Expo 2023 Tomorrow

Tata Motors has a strong presence in the Indian electric vehicle market, with the Nexon and Tigor EV dominating the sales. Now, the company is set to unveil six new electric vehicles for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023. While the lineup is yet to be confirmed, Tata is expected to display Punch EV, Curvv and Avinya EV Concepts at the event. Tata Motors EV division has teased the Altroz electric, Harrier electric, and Safari electric at its social media channels.

Tata Altroz EV

The electric Altroz hatchback debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production model was supposed to enter the market, but the pandemic and the severe semiconductor chip scarcity delayed its launch. The upcoming EV will reportedly use the electric powertrain and battery pack seen in the Nexon EV. The 3-phase PMSM motor generates maximum power of 127 bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm. The lithium-ion battery pack has a capacity of 30.2 kWh.

Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV

The electric SUVs, Harrier and Safari, will undoubtedly have a more powerful electric motor along with a larger battery pack. There is a great expectation from Tata Motors to provide 4×4 drive system on the higher EV variants of both these SUVs. A certified range of about 400–450 km would’ve been the bare minimum expected by the consumers from the EV version of Harrier and Safari.

This means that both the EVs need to have a net battery capacity of about 60 kWh. Several aerodynamic upgrades like improved wheels, bumpers, spoilers, and air intake have also been put into place keeping in mind the requirement of an increased range of these SUVs. Peak power output of around 200 bhp and highest torque delivery of 400 Nm is what is anticipated from the e-SUVs in terms of performance. The Harrier, Safari and Altroz will be using the Ziptron electric powertrain by Tata Motors.

The Harrier and Safari EVs will be on sale to compete with Mahindra’s line-up of SUVs, which includes the UK-designed XUV700 Electric. The electric Harrier and Safari are expected to be displayed in concept forms whereas the Altroz EV is to be presented in its production-ready form.

The pricing will be another interesting aspect. Tata Motors will intend to have an aggressive approach to make these EVs a viable option for Indian buyers.

