Tata Harrier Gets Three New Variants, Price Starts at Rs 20 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced three new variants of its popular SUV offering Harrier. With a starting price tag of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new variants of Harrier are - Tata Harrier XZS, Tata Harrier XZS Dual-Tone, and Tata Harrier XZS Dark Edition. These are positioned between the Tata Harrier XZ and the trim topper XZ Plus variant. The launch of new variants comes barely a month after Tata had introduced two new paint schemes for the SUV. Priced at a premium of roughly Rs 1.30 lakh over the XZ variant, the XZS models of Harrier gain features like a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IVRAM, optional dual-tone paint scheme, six-way adjustable driver seat that has lumbar support, and 12-inch dual-tone alloy wheels compared to the feature list of the XZ variant.

The new variants, however, miss out on offerings like ventilated front seats and iRA connected car technology available on trim topping XZ Plus models of Harrier.

Other standard features of the SUV include a Xenon HID projector headlamp, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, KBL sound system with 9 speakers, automatic climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, rear parking camera, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Harrier's new variants get packed with safety features like 6 airbags, hill descent control, off-road- ABS, cruise control, rollover mitigation, hill hold control, and traction control among others.

The engine units remain unchanged and Harrier XZS variants drive power from the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum output of 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The unit comes with a choice between a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The manual variants of Harrier XZS start at Rs 20 lakh and go up to Rs 20.3 lakh for the Dark Edition option. The Dual-Tone Harrier XZS has been priced at Rs 20.2 lakh. Harrier XZS's automatic lineup comes with a starting price of Rs 21.30 lakh followed by Dual Tone and Dark Edition models priced at Rs 21.5 and 21.6 lakhs.

