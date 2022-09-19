Tata Motors Announces Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Safari, Tiago & Nexon

With the festival season just around the corner, various automakers have started to roll out cash and other incentives on their cars and SUVs. Tata Motors has announced lucrative benefits on the purchase of vehicles in the month of September. The home-grown automaker is offering unmissable deals in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, reported Carwale.

Tata is doling out a cash discount of Rs 40,000 on Tata Harrier and Safari. Meanwhile, a Rs. 33,000 bonus - trifurcated into cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and corporate discount of Rs 3,000 - is up for grabs for the XZ+ variants of the Tiago and Tigor. The other variants of both these models will also get their owners an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Tata Motor’s Tiago is quite popular in the hatchback segment.

The diesel variant of the Nexon is attracting an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, you can get the keys of the petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV at a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

In case you are looking forward to purchasing cars like Punch, Altroz, Nexon EV Max, Nexon EV Prime, or Tigor EV, let us tell you that there are no discounts and offers on them. The CNG-powered variants of the Tiago and Tigor have also been spared from the discount list.

