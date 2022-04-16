Tata Motors April Discount Offers of up to Rs 65,000 Effective on Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and More

Tata Motors has started the new financial year with a slew of offers on its cars. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 65,000 in the month of April. Tata recently announced plans to produce electric vehicles with a new design that will allow for a bigger battery and a range of up to 500 kilometres. They are now guaranteeing a joyous ride to their consumers with a slew of profitable deals. Customers may choose from Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari, all of which come with exchange bonuses, cash offers, and corporate incentives. The deals will be valid for both the 2021 and 2022 lineups.

- Tata Tigor

Tata’s compact 5-seater sedan Tigor is eligible for discounts up to Rs 21,500. The model’s XZ trim and higher versions will receive an extra Rs 10,000 off. A corporate discount of Rs 11,500 would also be offered on all Tata Tigor variants. There is no discount on the CNG variant though.

- Tata Nexon

The Nexon’s petrol variant, the segment’s second most successful compact SUV, can be bought for a Rs 3,000 corporate bonus. The diesel model comes with a Rs 15,000 as an exchange incentive and additional Rs 5,000 as corporate benefits.

Ex-showroom Delhi prices for the Tata Nexon range from Rs 7.43 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh.

- Tata Tiago

The Tiago hatchback is the Tigor's twin, sharing the same engine, transmission, and equipment list. On all models of the Tata Tiaga there will be discounts of up to Rs 31,500, including a corporate rebate of up to Rs 11,500. However, no such deal is available on themodel's CNG option.

- Tata Safari

In all variants of the Safari, customers can get discounts of up to Rs 45,000. The Safari is powered by the same 2.0-liter diesel powertrain as the Harrier. The Safari is available in six and seven-seat configurations, with one of the most spacious third rows in the segment.

- Tata Harrier

Kaziranga, a new edition of the Tata Harrier, was recently released. The special edition, however, does not offer any discounts.Other editions of the Harrier can provide you maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000, including a Rs 40,000 exchange incentive on all models. Tata Motors is also offering a Rs 5,000 discount for corporate choices.

