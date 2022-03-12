Tata Motors Bags Order From Kerala State Electricity Board For 65 Electric Vehicles

Tata Motors, as part of a tender agreement with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), has bagged a contract for 65 EVs (60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EVs). This order is part of a competitive pan India tender, floated by KSEB in line with the state’s vision ‘Go Green/Carbon Neutral’ by 2030. A handover ceremony was organized today at Kanakakkkunu Palace, Trivandrum, in the presence of Sri. K. Krishnankutty – Hon’ble Minister of Electricity, Adv. Antony Raju – Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Dr. B. Ashok IAS - Chairman, KSEB and other Senior Government Officials.

FYI, Tata Motors has quite a commanding market share of 85 percent (YTD FY22) and over 15,000 EVs on road to date. In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse".

Advertisement

In fact, the Tigor EV comes with a four-star G-NCAP rating, and provides an ARAI certified range of 306km and is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain puts out a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Also Watch:

The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. The Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.