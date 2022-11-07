Tata Motors has wheeled out the 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune factory in the country. On achieving this huge milestone, the company announced that it has plans to launch 10 EVs in the next 5 years in the Indian market.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers."

Tata Motors presently has three electric vehicles in its portfolio namely Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. All the three aforementioned EVs come with advanced features like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. All these electric vehicles Powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture which has been tested for over 450 million kms across diverse Indian terrains.

“Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers."

Tata Motors is also offering software updates to existing EV customers. The company has entered 80 new cities, henceby currently retailing EVs in more than 165 cities across the country.

