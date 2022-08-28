Tata Motors Launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier and Nexon in India

Tata Motors has launched the Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon in the Indian market. Claimed to be inspired by ‘Business Jets’, this edition is presented in an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. The Jet Edition goes on sale across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships with immediate effect.

Tata Safari Jet Edition is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater versions with manual as well as automatic transmission option: XZ+ Diesel 6-seater (Rs 21.45 lakh), XZA+ Diesel 6-seater (Rs 22.75 lakh), XZ+ Diesel 7-seater (Rs 21.35 lakh) and XZA+ Diesel 7-seater (Rs 22.65 lakh). All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As for Tata Harrier Jet Edition, it is offered in manual (Rs 20.90 lakh) and automatic (Rs 22.20 lakh) variants. Tata Nexon Jet Edition is offered in four variants namely XZ+ (P) Diesel, XZA+ (P) Diesel, Nexon XZ+ (P) Petrol and Nexon XZA+ (P) Petrol at prices of Rs 13.43 lakh, Rs 14.08 lakh, Rs 12.13 lakh and Rs 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

peaking on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Over the last few years, Tata Motors has been striding ahead, consistently grabbing a sizeable market share in the industry on the back of a robust portfolio that sports eclectic design, provides a pleasurable & safe drive experience and impressive aftersales services."

The Jet Edition of all the three SUVs is introduced in a unique exterior colour – Starlight – a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. Riding on Jet black alloy wheels, this edition also boasts of silver skid plates at the front and rear. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black upholstery.

The Jet Edition has also been equipped with techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad at the instrument panel along with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles. The buyers will also find #JET embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread. The seats are finished in the Tri- Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette.

“Our customers and auto experts have continuously appreciated our transformation into a world-class auto player, offering absolute consumer delight. Riding on our No. 1 SUV position and in line with our New Forever brand promise to keep our products refreshed, we are elated to introduce the brand new #JET Edition in our Safari, Harrier and Nexon portfolios, adding more cheer for customers this festive season," added Amba.

Tata Safari Jet Edition and Tata Harrier Jet Edition get advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact Braking besides the existing 14 safety features. In addition, the company has included a C type USB charger in all rows for both the SUVs. Some of the other notable features in the Jet Edition SUVs are Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier, Wireless charger, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari) and Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic along with all 4 disc brakes (new to the Harrier).

Tata Nexon Jet Edition comes with an array of premium features in the form of ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, wireless charger and air purifier with AQi display amongst others.

“The latest #JET Edition will be a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors, which is aimed at providing a unique and exquisite lifestyle to our customers. The #JET Edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’. I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up," concluded Amba.

