Tata Motors Launches Latest Passenger Vehicle Range in Bhutan

Tata Motors has launched its latest range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. In association with Samden Vehicles, an authorized distributor of passenger vehicles in the country, Tata Motors will retail its ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles - the new-gen Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and the flagship SUV - Safari. The latest range of Tata Motors passenger vehicles have been designed under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, with a special emphasis on safety standards.

On the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Bhutan is a an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS-6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first 5-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a 5-star GNCAP safety. Tiago and Tigor with 4-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver a superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers."

Announcing the launch of this much-anticipated New Forever Range of products in the Bhutanese market, Ronrig Mutusang, Chairman of the Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “We are proudly representing Tata Motors Ltd for its Passenger Vehicles range for last 14 years. New Forever Range from Tata Motors is truly the industry-best offering in terms of superior styling, unmatched safety standards and value for money. With BS-6 emission it complies with the environment-friendly emission norm. We strongly believe that these New Forever Range of vehicles will gain wider popularity in Bhutanese market."

