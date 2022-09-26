Tata Motors Launches Yodha 2.0, Intra V50 and Intra V20 Bi-Fuel in India

Tata Motors has launched three pickups namely Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 in the Indian market. The company also delivered 750 units of these pickups to customers across the country.

Tata Intra V20 Bi-Fuel

It is India’s first bi-fuel pickup with 1000 kg payload while having a range of 700 km, which is the highest. Being powered by a 1.2L bi-fuel (CNG + petrol) engine, it has a maximum torque performance of 106 Nm. Based on the brand’s ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, Tata Intra V20 Bi-Fuel is equipped with premium features like walkthrough cabin, electric power assisted steering and dash-mounted gear lever.

The Intra V20 comes with a best-in-segment body length of 2690 mm. Sitting on a hydro forming chassis, it is presented with an Eco mode switch and Gear Shift Advisor. The ground clearance stands at 175 mm. According to Tata Motors, it can be commercially used for carrying fruits and vegetables, food grains, LPG cylinders etc. to name a few.

Tata Yodha 2.0

The Yodha 2.0 is offered with a 2000 kg payload capacity which is the best in its segment. The styling of the pickup has been updated with elements like Tata signature ‘Trust Bar’, 3-piece metallic bumper, stone-guard and a stylish grille amongst other. It can be availed in 1200, 1500 and 1700kg rated payload options with 4×4 and 4×2 configurations in single cab and crew cab options.

Powered by a 2.2L diesel engine, Tata Yodha 2.0 delivers highest torque of 250 Nm with best-in-class grade-ability of 30 percent. Riding on 16-inch wheels, it has a ground clearance of 210 mm. Some of the notable features in the pickup include Eco mode switch, Gear shift advisor and Air-conditioner with heating and ventilation function.

Tata Intra V50

The Intra V50 gets a payload capacity of 1500 kg while boasting of the largest deck length. Moreover, it has the highest load body to vehicle length ratio of 62 percent in its segment. The Intra V50 is equipped with a host of modern features such as walkthrough cabin, dashboard mounted gear lever, eco mode switch, power steering and gear shift advisor.

The Intra V50 draws power from a 1.5L diesel engine which generates 220 Nm of peak torque. Due to its ground clearance of 188 mm, it can be used in applications like cement and bricks, iron and steel, marble and granite, hardware and LPG cylinders.

