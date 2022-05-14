Tata Motors May Discount Offers: See Deals of upto Rs 65,000 on Tiago, Nexon and More

Tata Motors has scripted a remarkable turnaround. From a 4.8 percent market share in FY20, the auto major is now selling around 40,000 units every month. The great thing is that despite healthy sales, Tata Motors has continued to offer attractive discounts on many models with benefits going up to Rs 65,000. If you are looking to purchase a Tata Motors car, you need to note these attractive offers by Tata Motors.

- Tata Harrier

Advertisement

Benefits of up to Rs 65,000. Harrier is the second most expensive car in the stable of Tata Motors. Harrier offers good looks, tough build, great ride, exquisite handling and a spacious cabin. This imposing SUV can be availed with discounts of up to Rs 65,000 for all variants, including an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,000. Corporate buyers can get additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

- Tata Safari

Benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Safari is Tata’s most iconic car. The Safari immediately commands more respect than any other SUV because of its legendary character. Safari is built on the same platform like Harrier. But it has a more comfortable third row of seats which provides greater practicality. You can avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Safari, while some corporate buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off. On Tata Safari, SBI is offering additional discounts to their customers.

- Tata Tiago

Advertisement

Benefits of up to Rs 31,500. Tata Tiago is small in size but big on safety, practicality and value for money. Tiago’s rivals include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro. With the XE, XM and XT variants of Tiago, you can avail benefits of up to Rs 21,500. With higher variants like XZ and above you can get benefits of up to Rs 31,500. It is worth mentioning that there are no discounts for the recently launched CNG-powered Tiago.

- Tata Tigor

Advertisement

Benefits of up to Rs 31,500. Tata Tigor boasts a distinct coupe-like profile and a feature rich cabin. Rivals of Tata Tigor include Maruti Suzuki DZire and Honda Amaze. You can purchase Tigor with benefits of up to Rs 31,500. Tigor’s lower variants, XE and XM, offer discounts of up to Rs 21,500. Variants XZ and above offer discounts of up to Rs 10,000. It is worth mentioning that there are no discounts for the recently launched CNG-powered Tigor.

- Tata Nexon

Advertisement

Benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Nexon is one of the most popular cars of Tata Motors. Tata Nexon was the bestselling car in the compact SUV segment with 14,315 unit sales in March 2022. Nexon boasts of sporty design language, pleasant ride and a comfortable cabin. The compact SUV rivals other compact SUVs like Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Nexon offers two engine options – a 120hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 110hp, 1.5-litre diesel motor. The petrol variants of the Nexon are available with discounts of up to Rs 6,000. Meanwhile, the diesel variants are available with discounts of up to Rs 10,000.

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.