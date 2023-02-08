Tata Motors 'National Exchange Carnival' Begins, Benefits Worth Rs 60,000 Available

Tata Motors has introduced a ‘National Exchange Carnival’ across the country. The buyers can avail attractive benefits on all Tata Cars by visiting any company authorized dealership during this 12-day long mega carnival. This exchange and upgrade campaign will be held till 15th February 2023 and the customers will get exchange benefits up to Rs 60,000 on purchase of select models.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12 day long National Exchange Carnival for customers, by offering them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of preowned car business, Tata Motors Assured."

“Tata Motors’ Assured is the company’s in house pre-owned car programme that has been providing customers with a one-stop solution to exchange their existing cars for new Tata cars. Since its inception in 2009, this pre-owned car programme has been excelling in providing all prospective buyers attractive benefits," said the company in an official statement.

