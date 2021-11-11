Tata Motors Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 28,000 on Select Models in November 30

Tata Motors is giving attractive festive benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs 28,000 on its commuter vehicles in the month of November. The homegrown automobile major has rolled out several benefits and deals on select models including the Tigor, Nexon (Diesel), Tiago and Harrier, which will be made available to potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. However, it will only last till the end of this month. With the latest discounts, the company aims to increase its sales and expand their footprint in the competitive Indian four-wheeler market. Unfortunately, the Safari, Altroz and newly launched Punch micro-SUV don’t get any benefits this month. However, buyers can source in-depth details regarding discounts from the nearest authorised Tata Motors dealerships.

>Here’s a look at model-wise offers:

>Tata Tiago: The company is offering variant-wise benefits on its entry-level hatchback, the XE and XT trims carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, while it drops down to Rs 10,000 in case of the other variants. Special corporate benefits of up to Rs 3,000 can also be availed on all variants. The manufacturer isn’t offering any benefits on the Tigor EV though.

>Tata Tigor: The compact sedan — which is powered by 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine -gets total benefits of Rs 28,000 with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Additionally, select corporates can also avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

>Tata Nexon (Diesel): Discount on the SUV has been limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, for the diesel versions only. The company is also offering select corporate benefits up to Rs 5,000. On the Nexon EV, buyers can get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘XZ+’ trim, while it goes up to Rs 15,000 on the ‘XZ+ Lux’ trim. Sadly, the Nexon’s Dark Edition is exempted from these benefits.

>Tata Harrier: Another SUV from the Tata stable – the Harrier is also being sold with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. However, the special benefits and discounts are applicable on the Harrier’s Dark Edition only.

