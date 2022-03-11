Tata Motors Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 85,000 on its Cars in March - Details Here

Tata Motors has maintained its position as the country’s third-largest automaker. The corporation is putting up a good battle against the South Korean brand – Hyundai – and even gained a second place from Hyundai in December, last year. This month, the indigenous manufacturer is giving some crazy deals on its lineup, which includes the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor.

The benefits are accessible on both MY2021 and MY2022 models, with the former benefiting more. However, there are no deals on the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, or Punch micro-SUV.

Tata Nexon

Buyers may get a Rs 15,000 exchange reward on Nexon 2021 cars, but only on diesel variants, with no discounts on 2022 models. There’s also a Rs 5,000 corporate offer for the Nexon petrol and Rs 10,000 for the Nexon diesel.

Tata Altroz

This March, the Altroz, a 5-star Worldwide NCAP-rated vehicle, loses cash and exchange incentives and is only offered with corporate perks of up to Rs 10,000 for turbo-petrol versions and Rs 7,500 for naturally aspirated variants.

Tata Harrier

The Harrier comes with discounts and bonuses worth up to Rs 85,000. Harriers from the 2021 model year are eligible for advantages of up to Rs 60,000 (including a Rs 20,000 cash discount), whilst newer 2022 vehicles are only eligible for exchange bonuses of up to Rs 40,000. The Harrier is also offered corporate discounts of up to Rs 25,000.

Tata Tigor

Buyers may get discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Tigor 2021 models, and discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on Tigor 2022 models. A corporate discount of Rs 10,000 is also available. The Tata Tigor is recognised for its large and feature-rich cabin, and it competes with vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago 2021 version comes with advantages of Rs 25,000, while the Tiago 2022 models is available with benefits worth Rs 20,000. This time, there’s also a Rs 5,000 corporate deal on the Tiago.

Tata Safari

The Safari is Tata’s top-of-the-line SUV. The incentives on the Safari are the same as those on the Harrier, which means customers may get up to Rs 60,000 in benefits on 2021 models and Rs 40,000 on 2022 models. The Safari, on the other hand, does not provide a corporate discount.

