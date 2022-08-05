With exciting new launches and improvements in customer experience, Tata Motors, in recent years, has recorded significant growth in its share in the Indian passenger car market. Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company maintained its sturdy position in the market and has emerged stronger amidst the economic revival. Now, in a bid to further boost its sales, Tata Motors has announced discount offers of up to Rs 45,000 on select models of its lineup, for purchases made before August 31. If you have been planning to buy a new car, here are Tata models you could drive home with a discount.

Tata Tigor Discounts & Offers

Advertisement

Tata is offering the XE and XM variants of Tigor with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The XZ and above variant, on the other hand, get a discount offer of Rs 20,000, including a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also on offer.

The discount, however, will not be applicable to the CNG variants of the hatchback.

Tata Nexon Discounts & Offers

Advertisement

One of the most popular products in the compact SUV segment, Tata Nexon is available with offers of up to Rs 5,00o. While the petrol variant of the compact SUV attracts benefits of up to Rs 3,000, discounts on diesel variants go up to Rs 5,000.

Tata Tiago Discounts & Offers

Tata Tiago variants are available with a discount offer of up to Rs 33,000. While the XE, XM, and XT variants attract an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, buyers can avail of a consumer scheme benefit of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 20,000 on XZ and above variants. Additionally, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on petrol trims is also on offer.

The discount scheme, however, will not be applicable to CNG variants of the car.

Tata Safari Discounts & Offers

The new-gen Tata Safari is available with an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 but misses out on any other offer benefits.

Tata Harrier Discounts & Offers

Tata Harrier will be available with an exchange discount of rs 40,000 along with additional corporate benefits of Rs 5,000 for purchases in August.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here