Tata Motors Offering Discounts of up to Rs 85,000 in January 2022

Having proved the sturdy build quality of its cars with astonishing safety ratings and loading its new models with best-in-class features, Tata has definitely made a mark in the market. Now in a bid to expand its sales, Tata dealerships are offering massive discounts on various cars this month.

From its reliable hatchbacks like Nexon and Tigor to even the most loved SUV Tata Safari, the Indian car manufacturer is offering lucrative deals this January. Customers planning to buy Tata Altroz can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 through numerous Tata dealerships. Buyers can get a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for the Altroz diesel version while Rs 7,500 worth of discount for the petrol variant.

Tata’s much loved SUV Tata Safari will also come at a discounted price. If you plan to exchange your vehicle for a Safari, then an exchange bonus and cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 can be availed for the 2021 model of the car, while Rs 40,000 exchange bonus is being offered for the 2022 model.

For the 2021 Tata Harrier model, the dealerships are also offering a corporate discount worth up to Rs 25,000. Exchange bonus and cash discounts of up to Rs 60,000 for the 2021 model and Rs 40,000 exchange bonus for the 2022 model are also on offer with the SUV.

Meanwhile, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 is also available for Tata’s Tigor and Tiago, respectively. Other discount bonuses and cash discounts are available for both cars.

Tata’s Nexon, which stunned everyone with its 5-star Global NCAP rating, also gets a discounted price tag this month. People looking to buy the power-packed hatchback can avail some discounts and benefits here as well.

Exchanging your car for a 2021 Nexon diesel variant can get you a bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Further customers can also take a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for the petrol and diesel variant of Nexon, respectively.

