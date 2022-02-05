Tata Motors Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 60,000 on Select Models in India - Details Here

The past few months have been kind to Tata Motors with sales of its vehicles skyrocketing. In December 2021, it passed Hyundai for second place, and January 2022 was the best month yet for Tata in terms of monthly unit dispatches. The auto major has achieved so with a strategy to offer massive discounts on a wide variety of cars last month. Despite the fact that sales are increasing, Tata is still offering significant discounts and exchange advantages, which can total up to Rs 60,000 depending on the model, reports Autocar India.

>Tata Harrier

The diesel-only Harrier will appeal to buyers because of its big and comfortable cabin, well-organised ride, and rough appearance. Buyers can get up to Rs 60,000 in perks on unsold 2021 model year examples, including cash advantages of up to Rs 20,000, depending on stock availability. On the standard variations, newer 2022 model year units only receive exchange incentives of up to Rs 40,000. Dark Edition trimmings come with up to Rs 20,000 in exchange bonuses. Benefits of up to Rs 25,000 are available to corporate purchasers on the SUV.

>Tata Safari

On any unsold 2021 model year Safaris, exchange advantages of up to Rs 60,000 are available, while newer 2022 examples are only offered with exchange benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The top-of-the-line Gold edition models, on the other hand, do not come with any bonuses.

>Tata Tiago

The Tigor stands apart in a sector dominated by more traditionally built sedans for its four-door coupe aspect. Benefits of up to Rs 25,000 are available on all, barring the compact sedan’s CNG variants.

>Tata Nexon

The Nexon is one of Tata’s most popular vehicles because of its striking aesthetic and superb performance. While petrol models of the Nexon have no exchange benefits, diesel vehicles have up to Rs 15,000 in exchange bonuses. Benefits of upto Rs 10,000 can be availed by corporate buyers on the compact SUV.

>Tata Altroz

In the month of February, Tata’s premium hatchback is offering corporate rewards of up to Rs 10,000.

