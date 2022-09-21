Tata Motors Rolls Out 4 Lakhth Unit of Nexon, New XZ+(L) Variant Launched

Tata Motors has rolled out the 4 lakhth unit of the Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. The company launched a new XZ+(L) variant at a sticker price of Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) to commemorate this milestone.

The company produced the last 1 lakh units of Tata Nexon in just seven months. Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd wheeled out the 4 lakhth unit of the SUV from assembly line.

As for Tata Nexon XZ+(L), it comes loaded with an array of premium features such as wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. It will be available in petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options. Moreover, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in #Dark edition of Nexon.

Tata Nexon XZ+(L) will be on sale at all the company authorized showrooms across India. Being the best-selling SUV in its segment, it has registered a staggering 72 percent YTD growth. Tata Nexon is the only SUV in the Indian market to be offered in petrol, diesel and all-electric versions.

