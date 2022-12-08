Home » News » Auto » Tata Motors Taunts Mahindra on Twitter with Nexon EV Crossing 35,000 Sales Figure

Tata Motors Taunts Mahindra on Twitter with Nexon EV Crossing 35,000 Sales Figure

Tata Nexon electric SUV has crossed sales figures of 35,000 units while Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is yet to go on sale in the Indian market

Advertisement

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Nexon EV (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Nexon EV (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors’s electric vehicle arm has come under fire for its apparent dig at Mahindra XUV 400 EV on social media. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) boasted on Twitter about the new Nexon EV touching 35,000 units sales milestone. However, flexing this achievement came with a jibe at rival Mahindra’s upcoming EV, the XUV400. The tweet featured a picture that showed “35,000>00", with “00" written in the same font that Mahindra is using in the posters of the XUV400.

Read Also: On Tata Nexon EV Catching Fire, Ola Electric Boss Bhavish Aggarwal Reacts on Twitter

Advertisement

In smaller writing, the words on the picture said, “it’s simple. Be #1 today and tomorrow. Nexon EV 35K+ strong electric customers and growing". The essence of the tweet lies in the fact that the XUV400 has not made any sales since it is yet to be launched.

RELATED NEWS

Tata Motors has a whopping 87 per cent share of the passenger EV market in India. In addition to the Nexon EV, which was launched in January 2020, the company offers other EVs like Tigor and Tiago. Tata is offering the Nexon EV in Prime and Max variants with different performance stats, battery sizes, ranges, and features.

Mahindra, on the other hand, unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV in September this year. The bookings for this EV and the announcement of its prices will be done in January 2023. In its first phase, Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be launched across 16 Indian cities. It is essentially a SsangYong Tivoli which makes it considerably larger than the Nexon EV Max, albeit not as feature enriched.

In the past few months, Mahindra has overtaken Tata Motors in mid-size SUV sales due to the overwhelming response to the new XUV700 and Scorpio N.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

first published: December 08, 2022, 12:25 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 12:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos