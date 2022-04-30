Tata Nexon 2022 Price, Variants, Features, Engine, Colour, and All Details

Tata Nexon 2022: Tata Nexon is one of the most successful vehicles in the Indian market. Launched in 2017, the SUV has very quickly garnered a huge customer base. The homegrown automaker recently reported its achievement of making more than one lakh units in less than eight months. The figures and reviews point in only one direction that Tata’s creation is performing exactly what was expected from it. Tata, as it seems, has hit the bullseye when it comes to understanding the psyche of Indian buyers. Offering a vast range in terms of colours, engine, and specifications, at a price not too hefty, Tata has made sure that all kinds of buyers are taken care of. If you are looking to bag one of Tata’s best performers then we will guide you in the right direction.

Consider it as a spectacle through which you can look at Tata Nexon divided into various sections such as price, features, variants, colours, among other details.

Tata Nexon Engine

Tata Nexon comes with four engine options based on the fuel and transmission that is running the car. The company offers the SUV in a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that is further divided between automatic and manual 6-speed transmission. The same division is done for the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

Tata Nexon Variants

As mentioned before, Tata has churned out Nexon for all kinds of buyers, Tata Nexon has a huge number of variants. The petrol engine has the most diverse set spread across roughly 20 variants. On the other hand, the diesel option has around 15 variants. However, largely, the Tata Nexon is offered in four trims – XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+.

Tata Nexon Colours

A fine palette is prepared for the Tata Nexon. Customers can choose from seven different shades for their vehicle. These are Flame Red, Calgary White, Royal Blue, Foliage Green, Grassland Beige, Atlas Black, and Daytona Grey.

Prices

Tata Nexon Price

Tata has not gone brutal with the prices. The base variant of the Tata Nexon – Nexon XE – comes at a price of Rs 7.42 lakh. The top-end variant of the Tata Nexon – Nexon XZ+ has a price tag of Rs 11.78 lakh. The special Kaziranga edition is also priced the same as the top-end trim (all ex-showroom values).

Tata Nexon Features

The most attractive feature of the Tata Nexon is safety. As per the Global NCAP ratings, the SUV is among the highest-rated cars in and around India. The car, a trim or two above the base, also comes with iRA technology that offers a tech ecosystem comprising navigation, assistance, and car diagnosis, among many others. Other features include an electronic stability program, self-shift gears, and reverse parking assist.

