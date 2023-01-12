Tata Punch CNG and Altroz CNG at Auto Expo 2023: Features, Engine, Mileage and More

Tata Motors has started off the Auto Expo 2023 with a bang. While the homegrown automaker’s electric vehicles and concepts are ruling the roost, its CNG models should not be overlooked either. Tata Punch CNG and Altroz CNG feature twin-cylinder technology. Splitting the larger 60-litre tank into two 30-litre ones has resulted in a lot of saved boot space.

Also Read: Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched at Rs 6.85 Lakh in India

The Punch CNG and Altroz CNG use the same powertrain that is behind the Tiago CNG. Apart from sharing the 1.2-litre engine that offers 76 bhp and 95 Nm, the duo also has features such as a push-button start-stop, a 7-inch touchscreen system, up to six airbags, and cruise control in common.

Tata Punch CNG

Advertisement

It flaunts projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lamps with cornering lights, and Y-shaped LED taillamps. It also comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto-fold side-view mirrors, Traction Pro mode, a cooled glove box, follow-me headlamps, and sensor-powered wipers, among others.

The most significant edge Tata Motors has with the introduction of the Punch CNG is the lack of any competitors in the market. According to Overdrive, the ex-showroom price of this model will be an estimated Rs 5.49 lakh.

Tata Altroz CNG

Advertisement

Apart from the common features, the Altroz CNG also comes equipped with an electric sunroof, mood lighting, automatic projector headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. The hatch is based on the Alfa platform. In styling, it is identical to the standard model, with the changes being limited to the inclusion of a CNG kit. Tata Motors has also unveiled Altroz Racer model at the show.

Apart from these innovative twin-cylinder CNG variants, Tata has also raised the curtains off its concept EV Avinya for the first time at Auto Expo 2023. It introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV on the first day of the expo as well.

Price details of the Altroz CNG and other vehicles is not yet known.

Read all the Latest Auto News here