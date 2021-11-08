Tata Punch Enters Top 10 Selling Cars List in October, Records Over 8000 Unit Sales

The month of October witnessed several auto companies record good sales numbers. While Maruti Suzuki dominated the top 10 selling cars, another homegrown automaker’s newly launched micro-SUV also made its way to that list. Tata Motors’ Punch which was just launched in the third week of October managed to land the 10th spot in the list.

According to a CarDekho report, Maruti Suzuki models occupy the top four slots, including the four best-sellers of the month. Two other models from the Maruti Suzuki’s stable take up the seventh and ninth places in the list of top-selling cars.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto tops the best-selling car list with 17,389 units sold in October 2021, an increase of over 5,000 units sold in September 2021. Baleno takes up the second position, as the subcompact hatchback raked in double sales figures with 15,573 units in October, as compared to 8,077 in September 2021. Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga’s sales rose by around 40 per cent YoY with 12,923 units in October 2021. The MPV occupies the third spot on the list. Fourth on the list is the Wagon R with 12,335 units, as the car witnessed 40 per cent sales from September 2021 figures (7,632 units). However, the hatchback’s sales fell by almost 50 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The fifth-place has been secured by an SUV – the Hyundai’s Venue with 10,554 units. It replaces the Hyundai Creta which didn’t make it to the list. The Kia Seltos continues to hold its position as one of the best-selling SUVs in the country as it clocked sales of 10,488 units in October 2021. Maruti Suzuki takes the seventh spot with Eeco, which registered a 40 per cent increase in monthly sales. Tata Motor’s Nexon reported sales of 10,096 units in October 2021, which is a 46 per cent increase over last year’s sales figures.

Another model from the Maruti Suzuki stable, the Swift saw a staggering 450 per cent increase in monthly sales. While the car sold about 2,520 units in September 2021, the sales shot up to over 9,000 units in the following month.

The last one on the list is the newly launched Tata Punch. The SUV reported sales of 8,453 units within two weeks of launch.

