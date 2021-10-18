Tata Punch Micro-SUV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 5.49 Lakh

Tata has launched the Punch SUV in India. The car comes in at Rs 5.4 lakh for the base Pure variant with manual transmission and Rs 8.49 lakh for the top rung Creative variant (all prices ex-showroom). For now, the Tata Punch will have competition in the form of long-forgotten Mahindra KUV100. However, the real competition will be indirect rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Tata Punch Pricing. (Image: YouTube/Tata Motors)

>Design

The earlier released image of the Punch by the company gave a clear insight into how to car will look from outside. It was also revealed that the car will be based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform and is wrapped up in a black body cladding giving it reinforced protection. The Tata Punch carries over the H2X concept’s upright stance, beefy front end and muscular wheel arches – elements that will surely attract the SUV-loving crowd. While it’s not a proper SUV and instead a beefed up hatchback, the SUV frenzy market of India will surely get an impetus in the affordable SUV space.

>Cabin

The interiors look minimalistic with a mid-sized infotainment screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sitting in the middle. The AC vents in the cabin are covered with a blue boundary, giving it just the right contrast aside from the white. The white-blue tone is complemented with an overall shade of black, packing the palette nicely. Tata Punch is based on the same platform as Tata Altroz. Hence, a few characteristics from the latter is borrowed by the former.

>Engine

The Tata Punch gets only one engine option that is the 1.2-litre unit we have seen in the Altroz. It produces 86 PS and 113 Nm of output and gets two gearbox options - a 5-speed MT and an AMT unit.

