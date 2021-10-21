Tata Punch SUV Accessory Packs Revealed- Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Tata Punch, the company’s much-awaited micro-SUV, saw a grand launch on October 18. Tata is providing three optional factory-fitted accessory packs to customers. You can now customize the Tata Punch according to your lifestyle. The three packs are called Rhythm, Dazzle, and iRA. These packs span across the four trims the car is available in — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

The packs start from Rs 30,000, with the most basic one being the iRA. This pack will provide the driver with a connected digital ecosystem inside the car. Next is the Dazzle Pack, which will enhance the exteriors of the car, making it stand out from other Tata Punch models. The Dazzle Pack involves LED DRLs, projector lamps, a blacked-out A-pillar, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. This pack will cost you Rs 45,000.

Then comes the Rhythm pack, which will revamp the driving experience by upgrading the infotainment system inside the car. The pack itself gets two options depending on the technology offered. The first option gives you a 4-inch infotainment system, along with four speakers and steering-mounted controls. The second option gives you a 7-inch infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, and Android Auto-Apple CarPlay connectivity. Both the options of the Rhythm pack cost the same, Rs 35,000.

Tata Punch is already a technology-laden vehicle and includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, climate control, among other features. The micro-SUV is the first in its segment to get a five-star rating in the Global NCAP safety test.

The car is equipped with dual airbags, rear parking sensors with camera, ABS+EBD, Brake Sway Control, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. The Tata Punch boasts of a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder powertrain churning out 86hp and 113Nm on the tarmac. The car claims to do 0-60kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

