Tata Punch, Tiago and More to Get Expensive in India From January 19

Similar to a number of other automakers in India, Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles. This increase in price will be effective from January 19, 2022, and will bring an average increase of 0.9 percent, depending on the variant and model. At the same time, Tata Motors has also taken a reduction of up to Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike. To help soften the blow, the homegrown auto major has decided to offer price protection to all its customers who have reposed the faith and confidence in the Tata Motors’ car range in India. It basically assures no impact on Tata cars booked on or before January 18, 2022.

Other manufacturers like Renault, Volkswagen, Kia Motors, Audi and a whole lot more have all increased prices due to a number of reasons.

In fact, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) recently increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 percent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent owing to increase in various input costs.

