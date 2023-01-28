Tata Punch to be Equipped with RDE Compliant Petrol Engine, Know Everything Here

Tata Punch has emerged as a popular choice for those looking for an affordable sub-compact SUV. It is currently the second best-selling product in Tata’s portfolio, only next to the Nexon. Now reports suggest that Tata Motors is equipping Punch with a new RDE-compliant engine which will be considerably more refined than the current powertrain. As a result, the engine sound will be reduced significantly and this will also improve the ride quality.

It is worth noting that RDE is part of BS6 Phase II emission norms that will come into effect from April 1, 2023. As per RDE, all vehicles plying on Indian roads will be required to undergo testing based on MIDC (Modified Indian Test Cycle) standards and will be fitted with specialized equipment that can monitor emissions in real-world conditions.

The RDE-compliant Tata Punch will not see any major changes to power and torque output, reported Rushlane. Currently, Punch’s 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 85 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Punch even has two drive modes, Eco and City. The fully loaded variant of the micro-SUV boasts of 16-inch diamond cut alloys, auto folding ORVMs, rear wiper and defogger, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6-speaker Harman music system, and (optional) connected car features.

Tata Punch is one of the safest cars in the country as it has a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Tata Punch fills the void between the Tiago NRG cross-hatchback and Nexon compact SUV and offers great value for money. Although it offers a front-wheel drive-only, the Punch has been designed to take on the bad Indian roads that can be as severe as mild off-road trails. The rivals of the Punch include Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

