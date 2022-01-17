Tata Safari Dark Edition Launched at Rs 19.05 Lakh; All-Black SUV Gets More Features

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Safari Dark Edition, the latest flagship addition to the company’s Dark Edition range. The Safari Dark Edition is now open for bookings and available at dealerships across the country, for a starting at Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Safari Dark Edition is clad in the signature ‘Oberon Black’ exterior body colour, which is a staple with Tata’s Dark Edition range. The mascots on the fender and the tailgate, as well as the 18-inch ‘Blackstone’ alloy wheels, add to the Safari’s Dark Edition look.

On the inside, Safari Dark Edition offers a ‘Blackstone’ dark theme with additions like the distinct dark finishes, special ‘Blackstone’ matrix dashboard & dark upholstery (Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with blue tri-arrow perforations and blue stitching) complete the insides of this special-edition Safari. Furthermore, the Safari Dark Edition is available on the XT+, XTA+, XZ+ and XZA+ trim levels. The Safari Dark Edition also gets exclusive features such as ventilated seats on both the first and second row of seats, an air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP five-star rated car - the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA - the Harrier and India’s highest-selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #Dark range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #Dark to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.

Just so you know, the Tata Safari was launched last year and has already achieved milestones of its own, completing the 10,000 rollouts in just six months.

There are already 16,000 Safari owners across the country. The Dark Edition is the latest treatment to be given to the legendary SUV post the introduction of its Gold avatar, which also witnessed a number of takers.

