Tata Safari Petrol Spied Testing Ahead of Speculated Launch in India

The petrol version of Tata Safari has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. While Tata Motors is yet to confirm the time frame of the launch, a test mule of the upcoming SUV was recently spied on a highway. Covered in thick camouflage, the Safari test unit seemed to be sporting an almost identical design to the current version of the SUV. The Safari petrol will reportedly sport a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit tuned to deliver an output of somewhere around 150bhp. The video of the Tata Safari petrol test mule was shared on the YouTube channel Thrust Zone.

Safari petrol could be offered with gearbox options that include a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission offering of 6-speed torque convertor or a dual-clutch unit.

Currently, Tata Safari is available in a 2.0-litre Kyrotech diesel engine that's equipped to deliver an output of 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The unit comes mated with options of automatic and manual gearboxes

Tata Safari diesel is available with a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 23.19 lakh for the top model. However, with the petrol version of the Safari coming into the market, we could see the starting price dropping. While the picture will only get clearer after an official confirmation, we expect the Tata Safar petrol to hit the market by the end of this year.

Tata Motors on January 18 unveiled a new dark edition of the SUV in the market. The edition comes finished in a paint scheme called the Oberon Black. The larger design language remains unchanged on the dark edition, however, on the inside, the SUV sports an all-black theme across the cabin.

Previously, the Safari was only available in either a white or beige interior theme.

Prior to Safari, Tata Motors had introduced Dark Edition on its models like Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Altroz. Tata Safari Dar edition is also the third special variant of the SUV after Adeventure and Gold Editions

